Understanding Eye Floaters

Tired of seeing spots when you don't own a dalmation? In rare cases where there is a new sudden shower of them in one eye, this can represent a medical emergency (called a retinal tear) which should be seen in the ER or by your eye doctor immediately. For the rest of us, this common nuisance can be ignored, but can sometimes be treated as well.

Sometimes we get little bits of debris floating around in the liquid (called the vitreous humor) that fills our eyes. This can include blood cells (round) or fungal filaments (which look like a thread with small lines along it). Oddly, the lens in our eye then acts like a microscope, allowing us to see them floating around in our eyes.

These are very common, and when they have come on gradually (over months to years) and there are just a few of them, they are normal and not dangerous.

When there is a new sudden shower of them in one eye, this can represent a medical emergency, which should be seen immediately. A simple laser technique can fix the tear if done early, where vision may not be recovered if the tear is allowed to progress.

As noted above, unless the "floaters" are suddenly occurring in one eye, and there are suddenly a lot of them, they can generally be ignored. Interestingly, we have found that the longer thread-like floaters (vs. the small round ones) sometimes reflect an overgrowth of yeast (candida ) in the body, and go away when the yeast is treated for six weeks with the prescription Diflucan 200 mg a day.

If you have fatigue, pain, sinus congestion or spastic colon, this may reflect yeast overgrowth, and treating the yeast can help you feel better in general.