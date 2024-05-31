WATCH TV LIVE

Jacob Teitelbaum - Stopping Pain and Fatigue
Jacob Teitelbaum - Stopping Pain and Fatigue
Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D., is director of the Practitioners Alliance Network and author of the popular free Smart Phone app “Cures A-Z,” and of many books including From Fatigued to Fantastic!, Pain Free 1-2-3, the Beat Sugar Addiction NOW! series, Real Cause, Real Cure, and The Fatigue and Fibromyalgia Solution. Dr. Teitelbaum does frequent media appearances including Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News Channel, The Dr Oz Show and Oprah & Friends. His website: www.EndFatigue.com
Is Obesity Contagious?

Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D. Friday, 31 May 2024

Research has found that when human stem cells — which can turn into any type of cell — were exposed to a common virus they turned into fat cells. They didn't just change, they also stored fat.

Earlier research showed another common virus causes cells to store more fat, and those with obesity were three times as likely to have been infected.

It doesn't explain America's entire growing obesity problem, but it adds to other recent evidence that blames more than just super-sized portions and lack of exercise and will power for expanding waistlines.

Earlier research showed that Adenovirus-36 (Ad-36), a common cause of respiratory and eye infections, caused animals to pack on the pounds in lab experiments. Obese people were three times more likely to have been infected with Ad-36 than thin people in a large study of humans.

Now researchers have shown that exposure to the virus caused adult human stem cells to turn into fat-storing cells.

Dr. Magdalena Pasarica, obtained adult stem cells from fat tissue of people who had undergone liposuction. Half of the stem cells were exposed to the virus Ad-36. After a week, most of the infected stem cells developed into fat cells, while the uninfected cells were unchanged.

The researchers noted that Ad-36 is just one of 10 pathogens linked to obesity and that more may be out there.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Friday, 31 May 2024 04:26 PM
