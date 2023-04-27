×
Newsmax Health | Jacob Teitelbaum - Stopping Pain and Fatigue
Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D., is director of the Practitioners Alliance Network and author of the popular free Smart Phone app “Cures A-Z,” and of many books including From Fatigued to Fantastic!, Pain Free 1-2-3, the Beat Sugar Addiction NOW! series, Real Cause, Real Cure, and The Fatigue and Fibromyalgia Solution. Dr. Teitelbaum does frequent media appearances including Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News Channel, The Dr Oz Show and Oprah & Friends. His website: www.EndFatigue.com
Magnesium Aids Pain Relief

Clinical experience, as well as research in nerve pain conditions such as pancreatic cancer, has shown that magnesium can be an effective treatment for pain. Although it is clear why magnesium can decrease muscle pain (it makes muscles relax), why it would help nerve pain was less clear.

A study on rats in The Journal of Physiology confirms our clinical experience that magnesium decreases nerve pain — while also pointing to how it works.

A major mechanism of pain is the excessive stimulation of a brain chemical called "NMDA." The few medications that help decrease and balance this pain-carrying neurotransmitter have the downside of causing significant side effects. Magnesium seems to settle down NMDA without the toxicity.

The good news is that you don't have to wait for the FDA. Magnesium is one of the over 50 nutrients in the Energy Revitalization System vitamin powder.

For those who get diarrhea from magnesium, Jigsaw Magnesium w/SRT from Jigsaw Health provides sustained-release magnesium and is very effective without causing the diarrhea side effect.

For an especially powerful effect, the magnesium can be used intravenously, and is an important tool used by most holistic physicians. IV magnesium is the single most effective treatment to eliminate an acute migraine headache and has even been shown to ease the incredibly severe nerve pain that can sometimes be seen in pancreatic cancer. It is also very helpful for settling down fibromyalgia pain, which has a muscle and nerve component.

