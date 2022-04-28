Quick Cure for Hiccups

A hiccup or hiccough is a contraction of the muscle separating the chest and abdomen (called the diaphragm) that repeats several times per minute.

In humans, the abrupt rush of air into the lungs causes the "hic" sound. It is caused by irritation of the vagus nerves or phrenic nerves, which serve the diaphragm muscle.

Hiccups often occur during emotional stress or after drinking carbonated drinks or alcohol. Prolonged laughter is also known to cause hiccups.

If they last less than a few days (usually less than 10-15 minutes), they are normal and the trick is to make them go away. Hiccups that last over 48 hours can suggest an underlying medical problem that should be evaluated by a physician.

While ruling out more worrisome problems, be sure the doctor also looks into your ears and removes any hairs or other matter that might be touching the eardrum, as this can also trigger hiccups or chronic coughing.

Things that stimulate the vagus or phrenic nerves "reset" them, making the hiccups go away. Distraction or a scare can also work. Here is our favorite:

The best quick remedy for hiccups is one I learned from my sister-in-law, Wendy, years ago. It has been effective in eliminating the hiccups, without fail, for me and everyone I have introduced it to. The procedure sounds a little tricky, but is actually quite simple. Here is what you do:

Essentially you drink water upside down. How does one do that?

Hold the far edge of a glass of water against the bottom of your upper lip. Bend forward and keep your upper lip touching the outer tip of the glass. Remaining in the forward position, pour the water from the glass slowly into your mouth so it runs over the upper palate of your mouth. Swallow most of the glass of water.

That should do it. Wait a minute and see that your hiccups are gone.