Beware of Unbalanced Gut Bacteria

There are more bacteria in the digestive tract than there are cells in the rest of the entire body. So it should come as no surprise that the largest portion of immune activity is generated in the gut.

Healthy bacteria in the gut work hand in hand with your immune system to keep out 'bad guy' infections.

Unfortunately, the widespread use of antibiotics and antacids, along with a diet loaded with Candida-feeding sugar, has disrupted the bacterial balance, leading to an overgrowth of unhealthy bacteria and Candida — and a weakened immune system.

Probiotics can be very helpful, but it is critical to use a brand that has an enteric coating to protect the healthy probiotics as they pass through the stomach.

Otherwise, they will be killed by your stomach acid, making them unable to fight off the bad guys.