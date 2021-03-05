Newsmax Health | Jacob Teitelbaum - Stopping Pain and Fatigue
Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D., is director of the Practitioners Alliance Network and author of the popular free Smart Phone app “Cures A-Z,” and of many books including From Fatigued to Fantastic!, Pain Free 1-2-3, the Beat Sugar Addiction NOW! series, Real Cause, Real Cure, and The Fatigue and Fibromyalgia Solution. Dr. Teitelbaum does frequent media appearances including Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News Channel, The Dr Oz Show and Oprah & Friends. His website: www.EndFatigue.com
Tags: fatigue | sugar | depression | adhd

Why Is Sugar Addictive?

When used in the way that humans ate sugar for thousands of years, which basically was simply eating whatever sugar was found naturally in food. Sugar was not a problem. It was a treat.

But now over one third of our calories come from sugar and white flour added in food processing. And our bodies simply were not designed to handle this massive load.

Many of you have already noticed that although sugar gives you an initial high, you crash several hours later and this leaves you wanting more. In fact, sugar acts as an energy loan shark, taking away more energy than it gives.

Eventually, your "credit line" runs out and you find yourself exhausted, anxious and moody.

Besides the obvious long-term benefits of markedly lowering the risk of diabetes, hypertension, stroke and heart attacks — the major killers of modern life — cutting sugar intake will help many other conditions. These include:

      • Chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia

• Anxiety and depression

• Pain of many kinds

• Decreased immune function 

• Chronic sinusitis

• Irritable bowel syndrome and spastic colon

• Autoimmune disease

• Cancer

• Metabolic syndrome with high cholesterol and hypertension

• Heart disease

• Hormonal problems

• Schizophrenia

• Candida and yeast infections

• ADHD

It also helps boosts metabolism so that people can finally lose weight as well.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


