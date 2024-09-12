WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: zepbound | tirzepatide | weight loss | women

Obesity Drug Zepbound More Effective in Women

woman's feet on scale, measuring tape
(Adobe Stock)

Thursday, 12 September 2024 09:28 AM EDT

The injectable weight-loss drug Zepbound appears to work better in women than in men, according to a new analysis of the clinical trials that led to its approval.

All doses of tirzepatide consistently reduced weight in both women and men, researchers found.

But women lost up to 25% of their initial body weight when treated with tirzepatide, compared with just 19% in men, results showed.

Researchers presented the new analysis Wednesday at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes’ annual meeting in Madrid. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

“This post-hoc analysis underscores the consistent benefits of tirzepatide for women and men. More research is needed to understand the mechanism by which females may experience more weight reduction in these trials,” lead researcher Dr. Luis-Emilio García, an associate vice president at Eli Lilly, said in a meeting news release.

Tirzepatide works by mimicking two types of hormones related to hunger and insulin control, GLP-1 and GIP. Its rival drug, Wegovy, only mimics GLP-1.

This new study pooled all the data from four trials that tested tirzepatide against a placebo in nearly 3,000 women and 1,700 men.

The trials tested the weight-loss drug in obese people with or without type 2 diabetes or other weight-related health problems. Some trials also included a three-month lifestyle intervention intended to help people shed pounds.

Across all trials, people’s odds of reaching weight-reduction targets were significantly higher when they took tirzepatide than when they received a placebo.

Women lost 12% to 28% more weight on tirzepatide than placebo, while men lost 9% to 19% compared to placebo.

The safety profile was similar for men and women, although more women reported nausea and vomiting.

The trials were all funded by Eli Lilly, the maker of Zepbound.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The injectable weight-loss drug Zepbound appears to work better in women than in men, according to a new analysis of the clinical trials that led to its approval. All doses of tirzepatide consistently reduced weight in both women and men, researchers found. But women lost up...
zepbound, tirzepatide, weight loss, women
302
2024-28-12
Thursday, 12 September 2024 09:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved