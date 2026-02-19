Dr. Small: Mental Health Benefits of Yoga

Yoga has long been praised for improving flexibility, strength, and balance. But experts say its benefits extend well beyond the physical — and may even help keep your brain sharp as you age.

Dr. Gary Small, brain health expert and chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, says research continues to highlight yoga’s powerful effects on mental health.

“Multiple studies have shown that yoga lowers stress levels. It eases symptoms of anxiety and depression,” Small tells Newsmax’s “National Report.” “It may have to do with the breathwork, but it simply reduces or improves the relaxation response. Cortisol and other stress hormones are lowered.”

In addition to reducing stress, yoga may enhance cognitive performance.

“Brain imaging and other studies show that yoga practitioners actually have better memory, performance and attention spans than non-practitioners,” Small, editor of Dr. Gary Small’s Mind Health Report, says. “So, it has tremendous mental health benefits.

"It improves overall life satisfaction and even improves sleep quality.”

Those brain-boosting effects could make yoga especially appealing for older adults looking to maintain mental sharpness.

Lower stress hormone levels and improved sleep are both linked to better long-term brain health, advises Small, who is also the physician in chief for Behavioral Health Services at Hackensack Meridian Health.

Starting Safely

For beginners, yoga can seem intimidating — especially in fast-paced or advanced classes. But Small says easing into the practice is key.

“I would recommend trying a beginner class. That way, you have an experienced instructor helping you with the alignment and the basic poses,” he advises.

He also recommends speaking with a healthcare provider before starting, particularly for people with injuries or chronic health conditions.

“Also, if you have any kind of injuries, check with your doctor. You may have to adjust your exercise,” he says.

Starting small can make a big difference.

“Begin with short sessions. Say 15 to 30 minutes until you build your stamina and you feel more comfortable with it,” he suggests. “And if you have mobility problems, you can consider chair yoga, which is a supportive alternative."