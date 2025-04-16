WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: world health organization | who | pandemics | response | agreement

WHO Members Reach Pandemic Agreement

World Health Organization sign outside of headquarters
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 08:29 AM EDT

Members of the World Health Organization have reached an agreement to prepare the world for future pandemics after more than three years of negotiations, the WHO said early on Wednesday.

The legally binding pact is intended to shore up the world's defenses against new pathogens after the COVID-19 pandemic killed millions of people in 2020-22.

"After more than three years of intensive negotiations, WHO member states took a major step forward in efforts to make the world safer from pandemics," the health body said in a statement.

The proposal outlines measures to prevent future pandemics and global collaboration in responses to outbreaks, it said.

The agreement is widely seen as a victory for the global health agency, at a time when multilateral organizations like the WHO have been battered by sharp cuts in U.S. foreign funding.

"This is a historic agreement for health security, equity and international solidarity," French Ambassador for Global Health Anne-Claire Amprou said in the statement.

The proposal will be considered at the World Health Assembly policy meeting in May, the WHO said. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Members of the World Health Organization have reached an agreement to prepare the world for future pandemics after more than three years of negotiations, the WHO said early on Wednesday. The legally binding pact is intended to shore up the world's defenses against new...
world health organization, who, pandemics, response, agreement
176
2025-29-16
Wednesday, 16 April 2025 08:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved