WHO Outlines Global Plan for Digital Health Tools

Make way for digital health. Smartwatches and health apps aren’t just for fitness enthusiasts and people with access to advanced care — the World Health Organization (WHO) is looking to these and other digital tech devices to enhance health and wellness across the globe.

As the world’s population becomes more and more connected, the WHO has reaffirmed its global strategy to boost the use of digital health tools.

The aim? To encourage countries to lean into digital health tools to support universal health coverage and improve well-being worldwide.

WHO defines universal health coverage as “all people have access to the full range of quality health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship.”

The updated plan, “Global strategy on digital health 2020-2027,” released Dec. 1, outlines a continued strategy to get countries on board and organized to make responsible use of digital health tools in a rapidly evolving field. WHO is also planning to update and revise the strategy again for 2028 - 2033.

Digital health includes everything from basic health apps on a phone to cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics and smart wearables, WHO says.

Making them accessible, affordable and safe to broader populations are key goals.

At least 129 countries have established digital health strategies and over 1,600 government officials have received training on digital health and AI, according to WHO.

The WHO's digital health strategy is built on four pillars:

Work Together and Share Knowledge: This objective aims to get countries and partners to talk to each other, and share information globally that ensures the quality, security and safety of digital health products, especially those marketed directly to consumers.

Implement National Digital Strategies: This goal aims to support every country in developing its national digital health strategy. WHO maps out nine core components, including strong leadership and governance, sustainable investment models, and the development of a digitally capable health workforce, for effective implementation.

Build Out Digital Health Governance: This objective focuses on building long term governance structures at national and global levels. It stresses the need for common high standards regarding safety, security, privacy, interoperability and the ethical use of health data — particularly in technologies using AI and big data.

Prioritize Human-Centered Health Systems: This pillar advocates for digital health solutions that put people — patients, families, communities and health workers — at the center. It aims to improve digital health literacy at the population level and promote inclusive approaches to ensure digital technologies do not worsen inequalities.

The WHO highlights the promise of these tools, noting that technologies such as virtual care, remote monitoring and big data analytics “have proven potential to enhance health outcomes by improving medical diagnosis, data-based treatment decisions, digital therapeutics, clinical trials, self-management of care and person-centered care.”

They note that digital health is poised to play a central role in universal health coverage, pandemic preparedness and climate-resilient systems.