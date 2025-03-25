Woolite Detergent Recalled Due to Bacteria

Woolite has recalled more than 16,200 bottles of the detergent Woolite Delicates due to the potential presence of bacteria.

According to The Healthy, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a voluntary recall of the popular product last week when harmful bacteria was found in the 50 fluid ounce bottles sold on Amazon.com in January.

Woolite Delicates is manufactured by Reckitt Benckiser LLC. Details of the affected products are:

•SKU: 62338-72724

•Lot codes: S24364, S24365 and S24366

Consumers can find the detergent’s lot code printed on the back of the bottle. The reason for the recall is the risk of the affected products containing Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas oleovorans. The bacterium is commonly found in soil, water, and other natural environments where hydrocarbons are present.

While Pseudomonas oleovorans can pose health risks, particularly to individuals with weakened immune systems. The bacterium is part of a broader group of Pseudomonas species, some of which are known to cause infections in humans. In the context of the Woolite Delicates recall, the presence of Pseudomonas oleovorans raises concerns about potential infections, especially when the product is comes into contact with broken skin or mucous membranes.

Commonly affected areas include the respiratory tract, urinary tract, and wounds. Symptoms may include fever, chills, fatigue, and localized pain or inflammation. Due to the bacterium's resistance to many common antibiotics, infections can be challenging to treat and may require specialized medical care.

To minimize the risk of infection, it is essential to follow proper hygiene practices and handle potentially contaminated products with care. In the case of a product recall like that of Woolite Delicates, consumers are advised to stop using the affected product immediately and follow the manufacturer's instructions for disposal or return.

The CPSC says consumers should follow these steps to obtain a refund:

Write their name and the word “Recalled” in permanent marker on the back of the detergent bottle. Take a photo of the bottle with its UPC and lot code. Email the photo to ConsumerCare_USA@reckitt.com.

Throw out the recalled detergent bottle and don’t empty or recycle it, says The Healthy. Instead, close the bottle cap tightly and place it in the garbage. You can find more information on the Woolite web site.