Cold Weather Makes These Conditions Worse

Brutal winter weather can do more than make you uncomfortable—it can also worsen several common health conditions, especially in people over age 50, according to AARP. Cold temperatures, dry air, and harsh winds place extra stress on the body and can trigger flare-ups of chronic conditions.

Here’s what to watch for — and how to protect yourself:

Dry Eye Disease

Cold, windy weather can disrupt the balance of protective tears that shield your eyes from the environment. The tear film has three layers, and maintaining that balance is key to eye comfort. To help protect your eyes, wear wraparound sunglasses when outdoors, blink often, stay well hydrated, and use artificial tears to keep your eyes lubricated.

Arthritis

Cold temperatures can increase joint stiffness and pain in people with arthritis. More than 53 million Americans live with arthritis, and many report that their symptoms worsen in cold weather. Experts recommend staying warm and keeping joints protected. If possible, spending time in a warmer, sunnier climate can provide temporary relief from winter flare-ups.

Asthma

Breathing in cold air can trigger asthma symptoms, including wheezing and shortness of breath. Cold air can also dry out the airways, making breathing more difficult. Dr. Diane Cymerman, an allergy and asthma specialist in Stony Brook, New York, suggests wearing a mask designed for runners when exercising outdoors in cold weather. She also recommends maintaining indoor humidity levels between 20% and 50%.

Raynaud’s Disease

Exposure to cold can cause blood vessels in the fingers and toes to constrict, leading to numbness, tingling, and skin color changes. Symptoms can range from mild discomfort to more serious complications. To protect yourself, keep hands and feet warm when outdoors, and choose mittens instead of gloves. Heat packs, available at pharmacies, can be placed in mittens or boots for added warmth. In some cases, doctors may prescribe calcium channel blockers to help dilate blood vessels.

Eczema

Cold weather often worsens eczema by drying out the skin and increasing irritation. Low humidity outdoors and heated indoor air can strip the skin of its natural moisture. To reduce flare-ups, use a humidifier at home, apply thick moisturizers regularly, and avoid long, hot showers. Cymerman recommends moisturizing products that contain ceramides. She also cautions against showering more than once a day, which can over-dry the skin. Use a gentle, non-irritating soap or body wash with lukewarm water, and keep showers under 15 minutes.