Do You Have the Winter Blues, or Is it More Serious?

As the days get shorter, many people succumb to winter blues ─ feeling fatigued, sleepy, or depressed. But while some sadness is normal, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) says that 5% of U.S. adults deal with something more serious: seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or seasonal depression.

According to Axios, the reduction in light exposure as the days become shorter changes the balance of brain chemicals, like serotonin, that can affect mood, and melatonin, which is important for sleep. The shorter days can also disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm.

APA president Dr. Petros Levounis says that the difference between simple winter blues and SAD is “the pervasiveness of feeling sad or depressed pretty much all the time, having loss of interest in things that used to give you pleasure.”

SAD symptoms include eating too much or too little, having difficulty concentrating or entertaining thoughts of death. Levounis says there is an overlap between SAD and major depressive disorder. It’s best to seek a diagnosis from a physician before seeking treatment.

Dr. Norman Rosenthal, author of the groundbreaking book, Winter Blues, who first described SAD and pioneered the use of light therapy in its treatment, tells Newsmax that several factors contribute to feeling blue in the winter.

“These include a genetic component, stress, and a lack of environmental light,” he explains. “We can feel sad at any time of the year and it’s part of the normal palette of human emotions. For example, we feel sad when we fail to reach a goal, have a setback, or lose someone we love. But SAD is a specific condition that affects people predominantly during the winter months.”

Treatments for SAD include medication, a light box and talk therapy. But sleep is also extremely important during fall and winter months. While mood disorders can lead to sleep loss, the reverse is also true. One sleepless night can interfere with the brain’s ability to regulate emotions, says Axios.

Some ways to alleviate winter blues naturally include:

• Practice good sleep hygiene. Going to bed and waking up around the same time can help.

• Spend time in nature. Going for walks, especially strolling though parks with trees, is good for your mental health, says Levounis who is writing a book about nature therapy.

• Bring nature inside your home. Houseplants can help boost your mood.