WHO Endorses GLP-1 Drugs for Obesity

The World Health Organization on Monday endorsed GLP-1 drugs for treating adult obesity, marking its first recommendation of medications for this condition after decades of emphasizing diet and exercise alone.

In new guidelines published in the medical journal JAMA, the WHO said GLP-1 drugs may play a role in long-term obesity management when paired with nutritional counseling and physical activity.

The organization defines "long-term" as at least six months of continuous use.

"Obesity is a major global health challenge that WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it, effectively and equitably," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

"Our new guidance recognizes that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care.

"While medication alone won't solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms," he added.

The WHO described the rise of these medications as more than a scientific development, writing that GLP-1 therapies reflect a broader shift in viewing obesity not simply as a lifestyle issue but as a "complex, preventable and treatable chronic disease."

Still, the WHO cautioned that "medicines alone will not solve the problem."

The guidelines note that genetics, environmental influences, stress, and increased exposure to processed foods all contribute to rising obesity rates worldwide.

GLP-1 agonists work by imitating a natural hormone that signals fullness, helping reduce appetite.

Their use has skyrocketed in recent years as studies show they not only aid weight loss but may also lower the risk of conditions such as hypertension, heart attack, and stroke.

According to nonprofit health think tank KFF, an estimated 1 in 8 American adults is now taking a GLP-1 drug — either for weight loss or for diabetes.

In September, the WHO added some GLP-1 drugs to its list of essential medicines for diabetes, but until now had held back from recommending them for obesity alone.

The new guidance, developed by experts in obesity, pharmacology, and public health, comes in response to requests from WHO member nations and follows approvals by regulatory agencies including the Food and Drug Administration.

The recommendation is conditional, meaning the WHO believes the benefits outweigh the risks but stresses that more long-term data on safety and effectiveness is needed.

Officials also highlighted the need for far lower prices to make the drugs accessible globally.

In the United States, leading weight-loss injections such as Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy can carry list prices exceeding $1,000 per month.

However, prices may soon shift, making the cost more manageable for the millions who rely on GLP-1s.

The Trump administration recently announced an agreement with several pharmaceutical companies aimed at reducing out-of-pocket costs for Americans, including those on Medicare or Medicaid.