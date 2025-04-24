What to Know About Weighted Vests

Wearing a weighted vest while exercising can help protect bone density and joint health. It may also prevent developing osteoporosis, a condition where bones become weak and brittle. According to Women's Health, trendy weighted vests add affordable resistance to everyday activities like walking and strength training.

A study published in Contemporary Clinical Trials found that wearing weighted vests can be a safe and effective way to combat bone density loss in post-menopausal women. When you apply gentle, progressive stress to your body when exercising, your bones strengthen in response to this stress. Wearing a weighted vest — which increases your body weight by 5% to 10% when performing exercises, such as squats, pushups or walking, will help enhance the effectiveness of the exercise.

Other benefits include:

• Building muscle. According to AARP, weighted vests are an effective way of maintaining and building muscle strength, especially in older people. They offer the same benefits as lifting weights.

• Improved posture. Leading fitness advocate Denise Austin, 67, says that weighted vests can help people improve their posture by keeping their chests open.

• Weight loss. One study showed that people wearing a vest that added 10% of their body weight burned significantly more calories than both those not wearing any weight or those carrying only 5% of their body weight, says Healthline.

Always check with your healthcare practitioner before modifying your exercise routine. Experts say weighted vests aren’t for everyone, especially those who have chronic back, shoulder or knee pain.

If you decide to buy one, look for comfort both in styling and materials. Austin recommends a “look good, feel good” approach to selecting weighted vests. She wears her vest for about 30 minutes during her daily walk but suggests trying it around the house for 20 minutes to become used to the feel and weight. You can look over this selection of vests for both men and women to choose which style is right for you.