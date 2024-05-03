The Science Behind 'Ozempic Personality'

There is a new side effect of the trendy weight loss drugs that social media has labelled “Ozempic personality.” The symptoms appear to be worse mood, increased feelings of depression and anxiety, a lack of interest in familiar activities and decreased interest in sex.

According to Healthline, these negative feelings may be the result of changes in the dopamine system or “reward center” caused by the GLP-1 drugs. Or it may be simply that people taking these pricey but effective medications miss the foods they loved to eat.

Some anecdotal reports claimed that weight loss drugs like Ozempic trigger depressions, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. But a large study published earlier this year found no association between GLP-1 medications and suicidal ideation.

Experts say that people taking these medications may have to deal with mental health issues. Rachel Goldman, a licensed psychologist in private practice in New York City, says that the drugs aren’t changing personalities, but they are changing the way people look at food.

While the drugs will help you become healthier, she says, they won’t improve depressive symptoms.

“It’s unrealistic to think that just losing weight is going to make everybody happy and healthy,” she says. Goldman encourages people taking the drugs to seek professional help if they are experiencing mental health issues. It is important to note that “Ozempic personality” is not a scientific term, similar to previous social media labels such as "Ozempic face" or "Ozempic butt", and it has not been listed as a potential side effect of this class of medicines, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

According to Prevention, the more common side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and constipation. But some experts acknowledge that further research is needed to investigate possible personality changes and neurological effects of using these drugs in the long term.

Dr. Christoph Buettner, an endocrinologist at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, points out that extreme weight loss can trigger anxiety and depression. As people lose weight, the hormones in the body change and can make individuals experience different highs and lows.

On the flip side, some people experience greater self-confidence and self-esteem as the pounds peel away. The bottom line is that people taking drugs like Ozempic should work closely with their doctor to monitor changes in mood or behavior. The dosage may be adjusted, or the patient may find mental health therapy an effective tool to get to the root cause of these changes.