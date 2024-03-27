Surprise Pregnancies in Women Taking Ozempic

Women who are taking the weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro are getting pregnant despite being on birth control pills or dealing with fertility issues. Reproductive and obesity specialists are noticing the trend in their offices and say that weight loss may be correcting hormonal imbalances caused by obesity and metabolic disorders that can boost fertility.

Secondly, according to USA Today, these medications may reduce the efficacy of birth control pills causing unplanned pregnancies. But experts warn that women should not turn to weight loss drugs in order to have an “Ozempic baby” or a “Mounjaro baby” as they have come to be called on social media.

Animals studies have shown that these drugs may cause miscarriage or birth defects if used while pregnant. Pharmaceutical manufacturers advise women to stop taking the medication at least two months prior to planning a pregnancy. A human study looking into the safety of Wegovy during pregnancy is ongoing and won’t be completed until August 2027.

According to Healthline, GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic, interfere with the absorption of oral contraceptives making them less effective. Experts suggest that people use other forms of contraception while on these weight loss drugs. Weight loss drugs may also restore ovarian function in people with high BMIs, say experts, increasing the chance of pregnancy.

Dr. Allison Rodgers, a reproductive endocrinologist at Fertility Centers of Illinois, says that while these medications can make it easier for women to become pregnant, she warns “people need to be careful because there could be dangerous consequences if taken while pregnant given the drugs can linger in your system.”

Experts recommend taking these weight loss medications only if you meet the criteria for their use. Zepbound and Wegovy are approved for weight management in adults who have obesity or are overweight with at least one weight-related condition, such as high blood pressure or Type 2 diabetes.

Rodgers says that if you are taking weight loss medicine and discover you are pregnant, stop taking it immediately and follow up with your obstetrician.