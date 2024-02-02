Swallowable Balloon Leads to Significant Weight Loss

If dieting hasn’t helped you shed unwanted pounds and injecting a costly weight loss drug or undergoing bariatric surgery don’t appeal to you, there may be an easier option down the road. Simply swallowing a pill that contains an inflatable balloon could lead to significant weight loss.

It’s billed as “the world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-less gastric balloon for weight loss” and requires no surgery, endoscopy, or anesthesia.

According to TODAY, three other gastric balloons have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but they require sedation and endoscopy for placement or removal, or both. The new entry to the field of weight loss doesn’t have these restrictions and is currently under clinical trial led by Dr. Shelby Sullivan, an obesity medicine specialist at the University of Colorado.

The trial is being sponsored by Allurion Technologies, the manufacturer of the swallowable balloon. The results are expected by the end of the year and the company will seek FDA approval for the product.

Experts say that you swallow the balloon in capsule form, which a healthcare provider then fills with saline solution using an attached catheter. The inflated balloon makes you feel full. After four months the balloon deflates and leaves your body though a bowel movement, says TODAY. It has already been used in more than 70 countries, including Canada, Mexico, and parts of Europe.

Allurion says that patients can lose about 10% to 15% of their total body weight. Weight loss drugs like Wegovy, Ozempic and Zepbound help people lose 15% to 20% of their body weight. Sullivan says that the balloon is an attractive alternative for people with obesity who don’t want to have bariatric surgery or take weight loss drugs.

While Allurion says that 90% of patients have no trouble swallowing the capsule that is attached to a catheter, Sullivan adds that if someone is having difficulty she can use a medical instrument to push it into the stomach. Then, fluid is hooked up to the end of the catheter and the balloon is filled with about 18 ounces of saline solution. X-rays determine when the balloon is fully inflated and the patient “is on their merry way,” says Sullivan.

According to the Gastric Balloon Group, the risks and side effects include nausea and vomiting after balloon placement, and abdominal pain and discomfort due to the presence of the balloon. The rare occurrence of ballon rupture could lead to complications such as irritation of the esophagus and potential bowel blockage during the removal process.

Costs vary, but Allurion says that patients typically pay between $3,000 to $4,000 for the balloon. The newest crop of weight loss drugs have sticker prices of more than $1,000 a month, says UCHealth.