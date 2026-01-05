WATCH TV LIVE

Novo Launches Sale of Wegovy Weight-Loss Pill

white pills with 'Novo' on them
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 05 January 2026 07:36 AM EST

Denmark's Novo Nordisk will offer its 1.5 and 4 milligram Wegovy weight-loss pills at $149 per month ‍to self-paying patients in ‍the United States from January 5, it said on ⁠Monday.

It will from the same date offer the highest doses of the drug ​pill, of 9 and 25 milligram, at $299 per month, it said on its ‍website.

The price for the 4 milligram dose ⁠will rise to $199 per month from April 15, it said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on December 22 approved the pill, ⁠giving Novo ​Nordisk a ⁠leg up as it looks to regain lost ground ‍from rival Eli Lilly.

The semaglutide pills contain ‌the same active ingredient as injectable Wegovy and Ozempic, and will be sold ⁠under ​the brand name ‍Wegovy. Novo Nordisk already sells an oral semaglutide for Type 2 ‍diabetes, Rybelsus. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


