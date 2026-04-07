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Tags: wegovy | high dose | novo nordisk | available

Higher-Dose Wegovy Now Available in US

weight-loss glp-1 injection pens, measuring tape
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 07 April 2026 08:56 AM EDT

Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday that it has made a higher-dose version of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy available across the United States.

The 7.2-milligram dose, branded as Wegovy HD, gained approval under the FDA Commissioner's National Priority Review Voucher program last month.

Before the approval, the highest authorized dose of the injectable Wegovy for weight loss was 2.4 mg.

The company said the higher-dose Wegovy will be available through U.S. pharmacies, NovoCare Pharmacy and select telehealth providers.

Cash-paying adults prescribed Wegovy HD can expect to pay $399 per month, while commercially insured patients may pay as little as $25 per month using the Wegovy savings offer, Novo said.

Last month, Novo said it plans to launch a discounted subscription plan for U.S. Wegovy patients paying for the drug themselves, offering steep discounts to regain ground ceded to Eli Lilly in the obesity-drug market.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday that it has made a higher-dose version of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy available across the United States. The 7.2-milligram dose, branded as Wegovy HD, gained approval under the FDA Commissioner's National Priority Review Voucher...
wegovy, high dose, novo nordisk, available
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2026-56-07
Tuesday, 07 April 2026 08:56 AM
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