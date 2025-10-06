WATCH TV LIVE

How Waiting Helps Your Brain

Monday, 06 October 2025 03:07 PM EDT

If sitting in a doctor’s waiting room or standing in a long line makes you feel irritated, think again. New research shows that waiting isn’t wasted time — it’s actually an opportunity for your brain to pause, reflect, and reset.

Studies suggest that waiting strengthens self-control, helping you create space between impulse and action. Whether you’re pausing before sending an email, diving into a meal, or making a purchase, those brief moments can benefit your mental and emotional health.

According to Study Finds, Ayse Burcin Baskurt, senior lecturer in applied psychology at the University of East London, says that learning to value waiting — and using it intentionally — can improve overall well-being. “Seeing the value in the moments we have to wait and using them to our advantage can improve well-being by helping us relax and regulate emotions,” she explains.

How to Make Waiting Work for You

Here are some ways to turn waiting time into a mental wellness boost:

• Savor the Moment

If you’re waiting for a big event, a vacation, or time with friends, enjoy the anticipation. Research shows that savoring the lead-up to a happy occasion actually extends your pleasure.

• Practice Gratitude

Instead of feeling anxious in a doctor’s office, take a moment to be grateful for access to medical care and the chance to focus on your health. Gratitude shifts your mindset and lowers stress.

• Reframe Waiting

If you’re stuck in traffic or a long line, reframe the situation. Rather than seeing it as an inconvenience, use it as time to relax, reflect, or plan your day.

• Be Mindful

Baskurt notes that waiting provides an excellent opportunity to practice mindfulness — focusing on the present moment without judgment. “Incorporating mindfulness into waiting can further enhance its benefits,” she says. “By being fully present during these pauses, we can reduce stress and foster greater awareness, turning waiting into a meaningful practice for mental well-being.”

The Takeaway

Baskurt adds that you don’t need to seek out waiting time — it already happens naturally. The key is to make it work for you, turning idle moments into small, meaningful breaks that promote calm and clarity.

So the next time you find yourself waiting, resist the urge to scroll your phone or fume with frustration. Take a deep breath — your brain just might thank you.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Health-News
2025-07-06
Newsmax Media, Inc.

