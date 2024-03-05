This Vitamin Will Help You Live to 100

While recent studies have shown that taking a daily multivitamin boosts memory, experts say that there is one particular standout in the vitamin aisle that can increase longevity. Vitamin D is the star vitamin when it comes to helping you live to be 100.

According to Parade, Darnell Cox, a leading anti-aging expert and founder of Live Young Lifestyle, explains that while it is ideal to get all your nutrients from your diet, today’s food is commercially grown in soil that’s been largely depleted of the minerals and vitamins we need for optimal health. This leads to age-related diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and cognitive decline, she says.

“Vitamin D helps maintain bone health, which is so important as we age,” Cox says. “Falls and subsequent bone fractures can be a death sentence to seniors, with many never fully recovering.” Cox says that studies have also found that Vitamin D helps prevent age-related diseases. It reduces inflammation, lowers the risk of heart disease and diabetes, strengthens the immune system and boosts mood.

Extensive research has shown an essential link between vitamin D and depression, bipolar disorder, and other mental health issues. Canadian scientists reviewed 14 studies on the topic and found the lower the blood level of vitamin D, the greater the chance of depression, especially in older adults.

Experts recommend taking 800 IUs of vitamin D, which can be found in supplement form or in foods such as mushrooms, salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines, red meat, spinach, and fortified milk. If you are getting your vitamin D from supplements, taking more than 4,000 IUs daily could trigger dry mouth, weakness, and vomiting, says Cox. Also, check with your pharmacist or healthcare provider as this vitamin can interfere with blood pressure medication, cholesterol-lowering drugs, and other medications.

Dr. Kenneth Koncilja, of Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Geriatric Medicine, adds that since B12 deficiency is prevalent, it may be wise to add this vitamin to your anti-aging routine. It’s found in animals products, berries, and fortified cereals. Calcium, another anti-aging nutrient, is found in dairy foods, calcium-fortified drinks, soybeans, tofu, almonds, and leafy greens. Ask your doctor for recommendations on supplements and the correct dosage for you.