Combining These Supplements Can Be Harmful

Approximately 75% of Americans take dietary supplements, and many don't realize that some combinations of vitamins and minerals could make them less effective, or even harmful, according to Discover Magazine.

It is best to space these combinations at least two hours apart:

• Calcium and magnesium. Magnesium has numerous health benefits, including preventing constipation and slowing brain aging. Calcium is vital for bone growth and maintenance and plays a role in blood clotting. But when taken together, they fight for absorption and become less effective. Space them apart by taking your calcium supplement with a meal, and magnesium before you go to bed.

• Iron and green tea. Iron is essential for hemoglobin production, immune system support, pregnancy health, and better athletic performance. Green tea reduces inflammation and is high in antioxidants, which may lower your risk of cancer. But the tea inhibits iron absorption so it’s best not to take them at the same time.

• Vitamin C and vitamin B12. Vitamin C is best known for its immune-boosting prowess and works well with other supplements like iron and zinc. However, high doses of vitamin C impede the absorption of B12, which is needed for red blood cell formation, nerve function and repairing body tissues.

• Fish oil and ginkgo biloba. Ginkgo is often taken to treat memory loss, cognitive disorders, ischemic heart disease, cancer and diabetes, says Science Direct. Omega-3-rich fish oil supplements may help reduce blood pressure, triglyceride levels, and inflammation. But both supplements have blood-thinning properties and can increase the risk of bleeding or prevent blood clotting, says Discover Magazine.

• Copper and zinc. Copper is important in the formation of red blood cells, bone, and connective tissue in the body. Zinc plays a central role in immune function, wound healing and sense of smell and taste. However, when you take large amounts of zinc as a supplement, you can deplete the copper in your bodies. It’s best to space them apart.

• Vitamin E and vitamin K. Vitamin E has powerful antioxidant properties that help ward off damaging free radicals that create oxidative stress in the body. But it also has a blood thinning effect and should not be taken along with vitamin K, which increases blood clotting properties. Vitamin E could counteract the clotting effect of vitamin K and lead to issues with coagulation and bleeding.

Check with your healthcare provider before taking any new supplement.