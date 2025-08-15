Dr. Crandall: Vitamin D More Critical Than You Think

You probably need more vitamin D — even if you live in sunny Florida.

Vitamin D, often called the “sunshine vitamin,” is vital for bone health, immunity, heart health, and overall wellness. While we can get it from sunlight, egg yolks, and certain fortified foods, many people — even in sunny states like Florida — are deficient.

The Surprising Reason

“Half the people here in Florida are low in vitamin D,” says cardiologist Dr. Chauncey Crandall, director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida. “They avoid direct sunlight, use sunscreen, or simply stay indoors.”

The Research

A study published in The BMJ found that vitamin D can reduce the incidence of heart attack by nearly 20%. More than 20,000 men and women, ages 60 to 84, took 60,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D or a placebo monthly. After five years, the rate of heart attack was 19% lower and the rate of coronary revascularization (treatment to restore normal blood flow to the heart) was 11% lower in the vitamin D group compared to the placebo group.

Vitamin D is also important to our mental health. “Higher doses of vitamin D are associated with less depression in many people, and people that live in countries where there isn't a lot of sun have a higher incidence of depression,” says Crandall. By taking vitamin D you may be able to reverse depression, according to Crandall.

Dr. Crandall's Advice

Aim for 1,000 IU to 2,000 IU of vitamin D daily, especially if you don’t get regular sun exposure, Crandall tells Newsmax's "Newsline."

Crandall advises his patients to prioritize a healthy diet and active lifestyle first. "Supplements should fill specific gaps, not replace good habits," says Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

Review all your supplement needs with your doctor to determine which vitamins and minerals you should take, and at what dosages.

Consistency matters. Whether you get vitamin D from the sun, food, or supplements, make it a daily habit for maximum benefit.