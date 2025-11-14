WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: visa | trump admin | chronic illnesses | obesity | heart disease | diabetes | cancer

Trump Admin Expands Visa Denials to Common Illnesses

close up of a visa
(Adobe Stock)

Friday, 14 November 2025 09:29 AM EST

The Trump administration has directed U.S. visa officers to consider chronic health conditions such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, cancer and mental health disorders when deciding whether to approve a foreigner’s entry into the country.

The directive was shared with U.S. embassies and consulates in a Nov. 6 cable from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to a copy reviewed by The Washington Post.

The new policy goes beyond checking only for certain diseases and now allows visa officers to deny applications if they think a person’s health problems could lead to high medical costs in the U.S.

“You must consider an applicant’s health,” the cable said.

“Certain medical conditions — including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions — can require hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of care,” it added.

The cable lists obesity as a factor that may influence visa decisions, pointing out that it can be linked to sleep apnea, high blood pressure and depression.

What's more, “this guidance gives consular officers wide discretion to deny both immigrant and nonimmigrant visas based on common health conditions that, by themselves, have never been treated as disqualifying,” Vic Goel, an immigration attorney in Virginia, told The Post.

A White House spokesperson defended the change.

“For 100 years, State Department policy has included an authority to deny visa applicants who would pose a financial burden to taxpayers, such as individuals who were seeking publicly-funded health care in the U.S. and could further drain health care resources from American citizens," deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said.

Globally, about 16% of adults were living with obesity in 2022, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Another 14% had diabetes.

The directive also tells officers to consider an applicant’s age, number of dependents and whether any family members have disabilities or special needs.

While refugees and some humanitarians are exempt, many of those programs have been ended by the president.

Former U.S. immigration officers warn that the new guidelines could make it easier for officers to deny visas based on their own judgment.

It gives them “more reasons not to have to issue a visa," Steven Heller, an immigration attorney in the U.K., told The Post.

The cable also suggests that officers estimate what a person’s medical care might cost over their lifetime.

“Does the applicant have adequate financial resources to cover the costs of such care over his entire expected lifespan without seeking public cash assistance or long-term institutionalization at government expense?” the cable says.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The Trump administration has directed U.S. visa officers to consider chronic health conditions such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, cancer and mental health disorders when deciding whether to approve a foreigner's entry into the country. The directive was shared with...
visa, trump admin, chronic illnesses, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, mental health disorders
431
2025-29-14
Friday, 14 November 2025 09:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved