New Report Casts Doubt on the Effectiveness of Wearing Masks

A group of researchers set out to examine how effective hand hygiene and wearing face masks are in slowing the spread of respiratory viruses. According to Cochrane, they searched nearly 80 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) that looked at how effectively these physical measures mitigate respiratory virus infections. The results revealed that wearing a surgical or medical mask “probably makes no difference in how many people caught a flu-like, or COVID-like illness.” The researchers came to the same conclusion for wearing N95 respiratory face coverings.

However, following a hand-hygiene program did show a slight benefit in reducing the number of people who catch a respiratory or flu-like illness. The study was conducted by the peer-reviewed Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, run by Cochrane, an independent, international network of researchers, professionals, patients and others interested in health, explains The National Desk.

The 2023 Cochrane review examined 78 RCTs dating back several years, involving more than half a million people around the world. Experts warn that the conclusions about the ineffectiveness of wearing masks is not cut and dried, says Bloomberg. Some of the studies examined dated back to pre-COVID-19 days when viruses weren’t as transmissible. The study authors admit that people didn’t wear their masks faithfully, which could also skew the results. Other research shows masks can significantly reduce COVID-19 transmission rates, especially in tight indoor environments, making them a critical tool in reducing transmission.

The researchers acknowledged that there were limitations to their investigation, especially when statistics depended on subjective reports by participants and not laboratory findings.

The study authors wrote, “Our confidence in these results is generally low to moderate for the subjective outcomes related to respiratory illness, but moderate for the more precisely confirmed laboratory-confirmed virus infection, related to masks and N95/P2 respirators. The results may change when further evidence is available.”

The federal government continues to recommend masks in areas designated as “high” risk, and indoor masking in “medium” risk settings, says NBC15News. Earlier this year, state and local officials began temporarily reinstituting mask mandates and recommendations for indoor settings, such as work and school, in states like California, New York and Massachusetts.