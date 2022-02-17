×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Virus Outbreak | Anime Convention

CDC: NYC Anime Convention Did Not Spread Omicron Widely

CDC: NYC Anime Convention Did Not Spread Omicron Widely
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 17 February 2022 04:38 PM

When a person tested positive for omicron after attending an anime convention in New York City late last year, health officials raced to determine if the indoor gathering was a superspreader event.

It wasn't, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded Thursday. Widespread masking, vaccinations and good air flow at the Javits Center prevented the highly contagious omicron variant from spreading widely.

Investigators found 119 infections from about 53,000 people who attended the event over three days in November.

A Minnesota man at the Anime NYC convention became one of the first Americans diagnosed with omicron. Omicron spreads more easily than earlier versions of the coronavirus and drove a national surge over the winter.

While omicron cases were found in the man's small social circle, other cases turned out to be from the older delta variant, the CDC said.

"This large event did not lead to widespread transmission” of omicron, the investigators wrote in one of the two studies published by the CDC.

The Minnesota man was fully vaccinated and had gotten a booster. While in New York, he stayed in a vacation rental with three other attendees and was in close contact with about 30 people during a five-day visit.

Sixteen of the man's close contacts got infected. All were vaccinated and no one was hospitalized or died, investigators said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
When a person tested positive for omicron after attending an anime convention in New York City late last year, health officials raced to determine if the indoor gathering was a superspreader event.It wasn't, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded...
Virus Outbreak, Anime Convention
223
2022-38-17
Thursday, 17 February 2022 04:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved