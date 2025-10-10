Practice This Simple Skill to Boosts Longevity

A new study has revealed that verbal fluency may play a surprising role in longevity. By improving your verbal skills, you may also improve your lifespan.

Verbal fluency refers to the ability to quickly and efficiently produce words in response to a specific prompt or category. It draws on vocabulary knowledge as well as key cognitive processes, including memory, attention, and executive functioning. Doctors often use verbal fluency tests to assess brain health and cognitive performance.

Lead author of the study, Paolo Ghisletto, said that the physical body is closely connected to mental, emotional, and cognitive processes, so when one area begins to decline with age, the others often follow, according to Real Simple.

The study, published in Psychological Science, concluded that because verbal fluency relies on multiple cognitive processes — including long-term memory, vocabulary, processing efficiency, and visual memory — it can serve as a strong indicator of overall well-being.

Here are some simple ways to build and maintain verbal fluency throughout life:

• Name tasks. Set a timer for 90 seconds and choose a category, such as animals found in a zoo or words that start with the letter “S.” Name as many as you can before the timer runs out. This can be a fun family game in the car on a road trip, according to Real Simple.

• Engage socially. “People who stay verbally active through conversation, reading, or teaching tend to live longer and maintain better cognitive function,” says neurologist Dr. Kimberly Idoko. Talking regularly with others is an excellent way to stay socially engaged and keep language skills sharp.

• Storytelling. Experts say that storytelling develops listening skills, enhances verbal expression, increases comprehension, creates mental images, and improves verbal reasoning. You can begin by journaling or taking a creative writing course to build these skills.

• Learning a new language. Learning another language is associated with growth in the hippocampus, the brain region tied to memory, learning, and emotional processing. Since the hippocampus is one of the first areas affected by memory decline, strengthening it through language learning can help preserve cognitive function.