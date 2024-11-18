Eat These Vegetables for Lower Blood Pressure

Three out of four Americans over the age of 60 have high blood pressure, also called hypertension. Often called the ‘silent killer,’ high blood pressure typically has no symptoms. Heart disease, sexual dysfunction, stroke, kidney failure and aneurysms can all be caused by elevated blood pressure.

The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends a normal blood pressure reading of 120/80 mm Hg. But, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 1 in 4 adults with high blood pressure has their blood pressure under control.

Now, a new study published in BMC Medicine found that cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli and kale, can lower blood pressure naturally, says Health. These vegetables help lower blood pressure better than consuming root vegetables, like sweet potatoes and carrots, according to the study.

Study participants, who had slightly elevated blood pressure, ate special meals for the four-week observational period. The active group ate four servings of soup each day that contained 40% broccoli, 25% cauliflower, 25% cabbage and 10% kale. The control group ate four servings of the same amount of soup that contained 40% potato, 40% pumpkin, 20% carrot, and 10% sweet potato. The participants consumed two servings of their soup at lunch and at dinner.

“We found that consuming cruciferous vegetables resulted in significantly lower systolic blood pressure compared to root and squash vegetables in these adults,” the study authors reported. The AHA explains that systolic blood pressure is the top number in a blood pressure reading. It measures the pressure your blood is pushing against your artery walls when the heart beats. Systolic blood pressure is more indicative of heart disease risk for people over 50, than the lower, diastolic, pressure reading.

On average, the group who ate cruciferous vegetables had a 2.4 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure, which could mean a 5% lower risk of cardiovascular events. Experts believe that while all vegetables contain fiber and important vitamins and minerals, cruciferous vegetables are rich in vitamins C, E, and K, which provide anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits that help regulate blood pressure. Research also shows that cruciferous vegetables support gut health, blood clotting, and the immune system.

You can learn about other natural ways to lower blood pressure here. The AHA recommends that people with hypertension avoid smoking or drinking excessive amounts of alcohol and that they exercise regularly. Following the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension or DASH diet can also help people with elevated blood pressure.