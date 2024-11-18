WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vegetables | cruciferous | root | blood pressure | systolic | heart

Eat These Vegetables for Lower Blood Pressure

cauliflower, broccoli, other cruciferous vegetables
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 18 November 2024 03:48 PM EST

Three out of four Americans over the age of 60 have high blood pressure, also called hypertension. Often called the ‘silent killer,’ high blood pressure typically has no symptoms. Heart disease, sexual dysfunction, stroke, kidney failure and aneurysms can all be caused by elevated blood pressure.

The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends a normal blood pressure reading of 120/80 mm Hg. But, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 1 in 4 adults with high blood pressure has their blood pressure under control.

Special: Dr. Crandall's Healthy Habits to Stop and Reverse Heart Disease... More HERE!

Now, a new study published in BMC Medicine found that cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli and kale, can lower blood pressure naturally, says Health. These vegetables help lower blood pressure better than consuming root vegetables, like sweet potatoes and carrots, according to the study.

Study participants, who had slightly elevated blood pressure, ate special meals for the four-week observational period. The active group ate four servings of soup each day that contained 40% broccoli, 25% cauliflower, 25% cabbage and 10% kale. The control group ate four servings of the same amount of soup that contained 40% potato, 40% pumpkin, 20% carrot, and 10% sweet potato. The participants consumed two servings of their soup at lunch and at dinner.

“We found that consuming cruciferous vegetables resulted in significantly lower systolic blood pressure compared to root and squash vegetables in these adults,” the study authors reported. The AHA explains that systolic blood pressure is the top number in a blood pressure reading. It measures the pressure your blood is pushing against your artery walls when the heart beats. Systolic blood pressure is more indicative of heart disease risk for people over 50, than the lower, diastolic, pressure reading.

On average, the group who ate cruciferous vegetables had a 2.4 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure, which could mean a 5% lower risk of cardiovascular events. Experts believe that while all vegetables contain fiber and important vitamins and minerals, cruciferous vegetables are rich in vitamins C, E, and K, which provide anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits that help regulate blood pressure. Research also shows that cruciferous vegetables support gut health, blood clotting, and the immune system.

Special: Prevent a Heart Attack With This Simple Plan... Learn More!

You can learn about other natural ways to lower blood pressure here. The AHA recommends that people with hypertension avoid smoking or drinking excessive amounts of alcohol and that they exercise regularly. Following the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension or DASH diet can also help people with elevated blood pressure.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Three out of four Americans over the age of 60 have high blood pressure, also called hypertension. Often called the 'silent killer,' high blood pressure typically has no symptoms. Heart disease, sexual dysfunction, stroke, kidney failure and aneurysms can all be caused by...
vegetables, cruciferous, root, blood pressure, systolic, heart
435
2024-48-18
Monday, 18 November 2024 03:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved