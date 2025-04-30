Foods that Help Minimize Varicose Veins

As warmer weather approaches, so do shorts, skirts and dresses that reveal more leg. But unsightly varicose veins that plague up to 30% of adults, especially women and older individuals, can be embarrassing. To minimize and prevent these large, twisted veins that appear just under the skin, certain lifestyle strategies can help.

Dr. Mohamed T. Hassan, of the Center for Vein Restoration (CVR), says that staying active, elevating legs when sitting, and wearing compression stockings can minimize the risks of varicose veins. Foods that are rich in fiber and antioxidants can also help improve their appearance.

The blood volume in our bodies fluctuates somewhat, depending on the foods we eat. Certain types of food, such as salty snacks and processed and fried foods, can lead to water retention. Extra water in the blood adds pressure to the veins, increasing the risk of damage. On the other hand, some types of food, like fruits and vegetables, reduce fluid retention in the body, encouraging healthier blood flow through the vessels.

Vascular specialists say swapping out junk food with these more nutritious choices can help set people up for summer-ready legs:

• Fiber. Fill up with whole grains, oats, beans, and legumes.

• Antioxidants. Include berries, citrus fruits, and leafy greens daily.

• Healthy fats. Enjoy avocados, salmon, and tuna frequently.

• Potassium-rich foods. Bananas and sweet potatoes provide the important mineral potassium. Potassium and sodium are the two critical minerals that impact water retention. When sodium levels get too high, the body retains additional water to maintain a healthy sodium balance. At the same time, high levels of potassium cause the body to release more water. To ensure a healthy vascular system, it is important to keep potassium levels high and sodium levels low.

Dr. Evan Harris, of CVR, suggests that salty and sugary snacks can weaken our veins. Other foods to avoid include alcohol that dehydrates the body, and refined carbohydrates such as white bread and pastries. Dairy foods tend to slow down digestion and consuming unhealthy fats from fried and processed foods may increase the risk of developing or worsening the appearance of varicose veins.

The experts at CVR caution that diet alone won’t reverse vein disease. “Even the healthiest diet can’t cure venous insufficiency,” Harris added. “It’s a progressive condition that will worsen over time without medical treatment. If you're experiencing leg pain, swelling, or visible veins, it's important to see a vein specialist.”