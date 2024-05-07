WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vaping | e-cigarettes | experimental drug | cytisinicline | quit

Experimental Drug Doubles Vaping Quit Rate

young man vaping
(Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 08:45 AM EDT

An experimental anti-nicotine drug appears to help people quit vaping, a new study says.

Cytisinicline is a naturally occurring plant-based substance that binds to nicotine receptors in the brain, reducing a person’s cravings, researchers said.

The drug has been shown effective in helping people quit smoking, even though it’s not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Now, new clinical trial results show that vapers taking cytisinicline tablets were more than twice as likely to successfully stop using e-cigarettes after 9 to 12 weeks.

“No medication has been approved by the FDA for vaping cessation in the United States,” said lead researcher Dr. Nancy Rigotti, director of Massachusetts General Hospital’s Tobacco Research and Treatment Center. “Our study indicates that cytisinicline might be an option to fill this gap and help adult vapers to stop using e-cigarettes.”

About 11 million U.S. adults use nicotine-laced e-cigarettes, and about half want to stop but are too hooked to quit.

For the clinical trial, 160 adults who vape nicotine but don’t smoke were randomly assigned to take cytisinicline or a placebo for 12 weeks, along with support therapy to quit.

Nearly 32% of those taking cytisinicline had successfully quit by the end of the trial, compared with 15% of those taking a placebo.

The results jibe with those of earlier trials that tested the drug’s ability to help people quit smoking, researchers said.

“The results of our study need to be confirmed in a larger trial with longer follow-up, but they are promising,” Rigotti said in a news release.

The new clinical trial results were published May 6 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
An experimental anti-nicotine drug appears to help people quit vaping, a new study says. Cytisinicline is a naturally occurring plant-based substance that binds to nicotine receptors in the brain, reducing a person's cravings, researchers said. The drug has been shown...
vaping, e-cigarettes, experimental drug, cytisinicline, quit
274
2024-45-07
Tuesday, 07 May 2024 08:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved