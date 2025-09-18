Panel Votes Against Use of Combined Measles Vaccine

A panel of U.S. vaccine advisers appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday voted to remove the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations that allow for the use of a combined measles-mumps-rubella-varicella vaccine in children under age 4.

The panel voted 8-to-3 against use of the combined shot and recommended that children in this age group receive the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine and a separate varicella vaccine.