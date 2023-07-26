×
Tags: vaccine | mrna | cancer | moderna | merck | keytruda | trial

Late-stage Study of MRNA Cancer Vaccine Begins

syringe, vial, mRNA vaccine
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 26 July 2023 07:24 AM EDT

Moderna and drugmaker Merck have started a late-stage study to evaluate their experimental mRNA-based cancer vaccine in combination with cancer therapy Keytruda, the companies said on Wednesday.

The companies will study the safety and efficacy of the vaccine-Keytruda combination in patients with a type of skin cancer, compared to Keytruda alone.

Global recruitment for the trial has begun, with the first patients being enrolled in Australia, the companies said in a joint release.

Shares of Moderna rose 1% in premarket trading.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Health-News
