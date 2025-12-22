Why US Workers Feel Guilty About Taking Vacation Days

Nearly half of Americans do not take all of their allotted paid vacation days, often out of guilt or fear that stepping away from work could put their jobs at risk, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Karen Tan, an expert in tourism and hospitality, set out to understand why Americans who value mental health and wellness still struggle with so much vacation guilt. Tan and her colleague, tourism scholar Robert Li, interviewed workers who admitted feeling guilty about taking time off, as well as full-time employees who were eligible for paid vacations.

Their research found that one in five respondents experienced vacation guilt. Even among those who took time off, many reported shortening their vacations to ease those feelings. Some employees said they felt penalized by management for using vacation days, receiving poorer job performance evaluations despite paid time off being clearly stated as part of their job benefits.

The United States is the only advanced economy without a legally mandated minimum number of paid vacation days. Only a handful of states require employers to compensate workers for unused vacation time, Tan notes, according to Katie Couric Media.

That stands in sharp contrast to policies in many other countries. Nations such as France, Germany, Spain, and Italy legally require employers to provide at least 20 paid vacation days each year, in addition to paid public holidays like Christmas and New Year’s Day. These policies reflect a broader cultural emphasis on work-life balance and employee well-being.

Even when U.S. companies offer paid vacation, it is often structured as a “use it or lose it” benefit, meaning unused days typically do not roll over into the next year.

“Vacations are essential. They’re not optional,” says Susan Albers, a psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic. “When we step away from our routine, our brains reset.” She explains that new experiences help create new neural connections in the brain, improving perspective and problem-solving skills. Time away from work also lowers stress hormones and boosts mood.

The benefits extend beyond rest alone. Traveling, spending time with loved ones, enjoying nature, or even reading a book stimulates the brain in new ways. Enjoyable activities also trigger the release of hormones associated with happiness and relaxation.

While Tan acknowledges that not all workers experience vacation guilt, she believes employers can do more. Providing adequate paid time off and fostering a supportive workplace culture could help employees feel comfortable using their vacation benefits without fear of negative consequences.