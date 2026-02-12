Study: Most US Baby Food Is Ultra-Processed

Americans are feeding their babies what amounts to junk food, a new study says.

Nearly three-quarters of baby food sold in U.S. grocery stores can be considered ultra-processed foods (UPFs), researchers reported Feb. 9 in the journal Nutrients.

The products are chock full of sugar and salt, as well as industrial ingredients like additives, flavor enhancers, thickeners, emulsifiers and coloring agents, researchers said.

“Infancy is a critical time for shaping lifelong eating habits — introducing babies to foods that are overly sweet, salty and packed with additives can set the stage for unhealthy preferences that last beyond childhood,” lead researcher Elizabeth Dunford said. She’s a research fellow at the George Institute for Global Health at the University of New South Wales in Australia.

“We also know that high UPF consumption in children is linked to heart and metabolic conditions later in life, so it’s best to try and avoid introducing them in the first place,” Dunford added.

For the new study, researchers analyzed 651 infant and toddler food products sold by 10 large U.S. grocery store chains.

Ultra-processed foods are made mostly from substances extracted from whole foods, like saturated fats, starches and added sugars. They also contain a wide variety of additives to make them more tasty, attractive and shelf-stable.

Using a standard classification system, the research team judged which of the products could be classified as ultra-processed foods.

The system evaluates whether foods contain either additives or substances rarely used in home kitchens.

For example, high fructose corn syrup, processed oils, mechanically-separated meat and emulsifiers are all ingredients found in ultra-processed foods.

Results showed that 71% of the baby food found in grocery stores could be classified as ultra-processed foods.

These ultra-processed baby foods contained twice as much sugar and considerably more sodium than healthier options, researchers said.

The most common additives were flavor enhancers (36%); thickeners (29%); emulsifiers (19%); and colors (19%). In all, researchers found more than 105 unique additives among ultra-processed baby foods.

“We’re seeing a growing body of evidence that certain additives may harm health,” Dunford said. “With emulsifiers, thickeners and stabilizers potentially altering gut function, and synthetic colors affecting behavioral outcomes in children, the high use of cosmetic additives found in U.S. baby foods is particularly concerning.”

Nearly all snack-sized products (94%) were ultra-processed, researchers said, followed by full-size packages (86%) and pouches (73%).

Sales of baby food in pouches have grown nearly 900% since 2010, researchers noted.

“The baby food aisle is increasingly dominated by ultra-processed products that prioritize convenience over nutrition,” Dunford explained. “While pouches and snacks may seem practical, they are often the most processed and least healthy options.”

Better nutrition labeling and tighter regulations for baby foods are needed, she added.

“Until then, checking the ingredients list is one of the best ways to spot the highly processed options – if you see an ingredient you don’t recognize, then it’s probably best to put it back on the shelf,” Dunford said.