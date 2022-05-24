×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ulcerative colitis | pfizer | etrasimod | medication | treatment | remission

Experimental Ulcerative Colitis Drug Leads to Remission in a Third of Patients

a woman holding her stomach area in pain and outline of colon
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 08:38 AM

Nearly one third of patients with ulcerative colitis who received an experimental Pfizer Inc drug in a clinical trial were in remission after a year of treatment, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The drug, etrasimod, was the key asset Pfizer picked up in its $6.7 billion deal for Arena Pharmaceuticals last year. Analysts have estimated that peak sales could top $3 billion a year.

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is an inflammatory bowel disease. It affects around 3.8 million people in North America and Europe, according to the company, which plans to seek U.S. approval for etrasimod to treat UC in the second half of this year.

In its 52-week, 409-patient study, 32.1% of those who received etrasimod were in clinical remission after one year, compared with 6.7% for those who got a placebo.

Twelve weeks into that trial, clinical remission was 27% among etrasimod recipients versus 7.4% in the placebo arm.

In a separate 12-week study, Pfizer said clinical remission was achieved among 24.8% of patients receiving etrasimod compared to 15.2% of patients receiving a placebo.

Etrasimod belongs to a class of drugs called sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulators. If approved, etrasimod would compete with Bristol Myers Squibb's S1P UC drug Zeposia.

"We've always been interested in S1P," Michael Corbo, Pfizer’s chief development officer for inflammation and immunology, said in an interview. "We think that we've gotten one that is really one of the best that we're going to find."

Pfizer had previously said both etrasimod trials succeeded, but did not disclose the actual data at that time. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Nearly one third of patients with ulcerative colitis who received an experimental Pfizer Inc drug in a clinical trial were in remission after a year of treatment, the drugmaker said on Tuesday. The drug, etrasimod, was the key asset Pfizer picked up in its $6.7 billion deal...
ulcerative colitis, pfizer, etrasimod, medication, treatment, remission
257
2022-38-24
Tuesday, 24 May 2022 08:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved