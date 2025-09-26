Dr. Crandall: Consult Your Doctor Before Taking Meds During Pregnancy

Concerns are growing over the safety of common medications during pregnancy after an old tweet from Tylenol resurfaced, warning expectant mothers not to use the product.

While the makers of Tylenol say the warning was taken out of context, President Donald Trump continues to warn pregnant women against taking the painkiller due to potential links to autism.

Editor’s Note: Undo Decades of Damage to Your Heart!

Dr. Chauncey Crandall, world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida, urges pregnant women to be extremely cautious about taking any medications.

Medication and Pregnancy Risks

“The bottom line is this: if you are a pregnant woman, stay away from all medication at all times, if possible,” Crandall tells Newsmax’s “Newsline.” “And if you need to take something, you must get it recommended by the doctor.”

Special: Dr. Crandall Saved His Own Heart With This

Crandall explains why early pregnancy is especially sensitive. “The body has what’s called organogenesis. It forms organs within the first four months. The brain is constantly undergoing development. And I’m concerned about this Tylenol. I think there’s some truth to it, and we need to be very cautious. We need proper guidance and proper research. But until we arrive at that point, I would not recommend taking any medication during your pregnancy unless absolutely necessary.”

Non-Drug Approaches

Editor’s Note: Doctor: 4 Signs Your Heart Is Quietly Failing

For women who need relief from common pregnancy symptoms, Dr. Crandall suggested natural options.

“Well, you know, simply for nausea … you can take ginger and that will help for nausea symptoms,” he said. “Most women can go through a pregnancy not needing medications. And that’s what I would try to achieve — work things out, work with your doctor, and just keep moving forward with that pregnancy. You will have a beautiful baby at the end. It’s a little sacrifice, but this child will be well.”

Special: Don't Spend a Dime on Vitamins — Until You Read This!