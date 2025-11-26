Don't Rinse Your Turkey

As you prepare your Thanksgiving turkey, food safety experts urge you to skip one common step: rinsing the bird. A study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) found that washing or rinsing raw poultry can actually increase the risk of foodborne illness.

The observational study showed how easily bacteria spread when surfaces aren’t properly cleaned and sanitized.

Among participants who washed their raw poultry, 60% ended up with bacteria in their sink afterward. Even after attempting to clean the sink, 14% still had lingering contamination.

The study also found that 26% of those who rinsed their bird transferred bacteria from the raw poultry to their salad lettuce.

Experts told ABC News that rinsing is unnecessary because thorough cooking destroys harmful bacteria.

The USDA recommends following these safety steps when preparing raw poultry or meat:

• Prepare foods that won’t be cooked — such as vegetables and salads — before handling raw poultry. Use a separate cutting board for poultry to avoid cross-contamination.

• Clean and sanitize any surface that comes into contact with raw poultry or its juices. Wash with hot, soapy water, then apply a sanitizer.

• Wash hands immediately after touching the bird. Wet hands, lather with soap, and scrub for at least 20 seconds.

• Cook the turkey to a safe internal temperature of 165°F. Use a food thermometer and check three areas: the thickest part of the breast, and the innermost parts of the thigh and wing. Make sure the probe doesn’t touch bone, gristle, or the cavity.

• Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that eating raw or undercooked turkey can cause food poisoning. Each year, about 48 million Americans get sick from foodborne illness, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die, the CDC reports.