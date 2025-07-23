Tuna Recalled in Seven States Due to Listeria

Two types of tuna sold in seven states are being recalled due to listeria concerns.

The first recall affects tuna salad and ready-to-eat foods containing tuna salad from Beaverton, Oregon-based Reser's Fine Foods. The products were sold at Jewel-Osco (owned by Albertsons) stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.

The second recall affects tuna salad and ready-to-eat foods containing tuna salad sold at three other stores in the Albertsons family (Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb) in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

Reser’s initiated the initial recall on July 21 because breadcrumbs used as an ingredient in their tuna salad may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

So far, there have been no reports of illness due to consumption of the tuna products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Caused by bacteria that can spread through many foods, including deli meats and dairy products that haven't been treated to kill bacteria, listeria infection, or listeriosis, can be very serious in pregnant women, seniors and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms can include diarrhea, vomiting and an upset stomach.

The recalled tuna salad products feature "Sell Thru Dates" ranging from July 16 to July 19, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports.

Recalled tuna products at Jewel-Osco stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa include:

Club Sandwich ES with Salad FS, UPC number: 29125900000

RM Duo Tuna Salad with Crackers, UPC number: 27183000000

RM Quad Tuna Salad, UPC number: 21500300000

RM Tuna Salad SS /td>, UPC number: 29486900000

RM Sandwich Croissant SSTBL Tuna Salad SS, UPC number: 21372500000

RM Sandwich Tuna Salad Croissant SS Cold, UPC number: 21788400000

Tuna Salad, UPC number: 21680700000

Recalled tuna products at Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas are:

RM Duo Tuna Salad w/Crackers, UPC number: 27183000000

RM Salad Tuna Premium SS, UPC number: 21425000000

RM Snacker Tray Tuna Salad, UPC number: 21151300000

RM Sandwich Tuna Salad Croissant SS Cold, UPC number: 21788400000

RM Tuna Salad Over Bed of Lettuce SS, UPC number: 21786400000

Salad Tuna Premium, UPC number: 21228800000

Tray Croissant Mini Salad 16 inches, UPC number: 27841300000

Tray Croissant Mini Salad 18 inches, UPC number: 27841200000

Tray Salad Sandwich 12 inches, UPC number: 27841500000

Tray Salad Sandwich 16 inches, UPC number: 27841400000

Customers who purchased these items should trash them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA urges folks who purchased any of the recalled products to clean and sanitize all surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with the tuna as listeria can survive and spread to other foods and surfaces, causing contamination and illness.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies' Customer Service Center at 877-723-3929.