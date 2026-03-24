TrumpRx Adds Diabetes, COPD Meds at Steep Discounts

TrumpRx, the president's discount program for prescription drugs, is adding three more products to its site as it continues efforts to lower drug prices.

The newly added medicines include two for Type 2 diabetes, Jentadueto and Jentadueto XR, and one for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Striverdi Respimat.

All three are made by German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim, and officials say the price cuts are steep.

The diabetes drugs, which usually cost about $525, are listed on TrumpRx starting around $55. The COPD inhaler drops from about $276 to $35, according to the White House.

“Those are pretty significant discounts,” Ben Link, a contributor at 46brooklyn, a nonprofit group that tracks drug prices, told NBC News.

Even so, Link noted that one of the drugs, Jentadueto, already has a lower-cost generic version. Patients pay about $25 to $35 for that option at the pharmacy now.

Still, he said, the TrumpRx price is "competitive."

The TrumpRx website launched in January as part of a broader push by President Donald Trump to bring down drug costs.

Experts say the program is limited, however.

The discounts are only for people paying cash. They can’t be used with insurance and don’t count toward deductibles.

“The goal was not actually some massive reach,” Chris Klomp, a senior U.S. Health and Human Services official, said at an event last week.

He said the program was not designed as a full solution to high drug prices.

So far, TrumpRx lists fewer than 60 drugs, mostly brand-name medicines. Many already have cheaper generic versions.

Similar discounts can also be found on other sites. It’s also unclear how much the program is actually being used.

A recent survey by KFF found that about 1 in 3 people who take prescription drugs had heard of TrumpRx. But only 7% said they had visited the site to look at prices.

Among folks taking GLP-1 drugs, about 16% said they checked it out.

NBC News said that the White House has not shared how many people have used the website since it launched.

Even with insurance, however, many Americans still struggle to afford medications.

A recent poll from West Health-Gallup found that about a third of adults made trade-offs to afford health care in the past year, including skipping or cutting back on meds.