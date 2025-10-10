WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Trump to Announce AstraZeneca Drug Pricing Deal

Friday, 10 October 2025 01:22 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Friday is expected to announce an agreement with the multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to lower drug prices in the U.S., MSNBC reported.

The announcement, which follows a deal Trump announced last week with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, is set to take place at 5 p.m. ET in the Oval Office, the official said.

MSNBC's Jake Traylor posted on X Friday that the White House had struck a deal with pharma company AstraZeneca to lower drug prices. The agreement also reportedly includes a $50 billion commitment to invest in drug manufacturing, as well as research and development, in the U.S.

Pfizer has agreed to lower prescription drug prices in the government Medicaid program for lower-income Americans to what it charges in other developed countries in exchange for tariff relief.

U.S. patients currently pay by far the most for prescription medicines, often nearly three times more than in other developed nations, and Trump has been pressuring drugmakers to lower their prices to what patients pay elsewhere.

Pfizer was the first major pharmaceutical company to announce a deal with Trump after the president sent letters to 17 leading drugmakers in July telling them to slash prices. He asked them to respond with binding commitments by Sept. 29.

The news of an impending second drug pricing announcement was first reported by CBS News in a post on X, citing people familiar with the matter. Jacobs said a new "most-favored-nation" pricing deal would be announced at the event. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


