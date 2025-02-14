Trump to Sign Order Ending School COVID-19 Shot Mandates

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Friday ending COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the nation's schools.

His order will ban the use of federal funds in any local or state education agencies, elementary or secondary school, or institutions of higher education that require students to have the vaccination to attend school in person, reported the Washington Examiner.

The White House said the move will fulfill another Trump campaign promise while establishing him as a "staunch advocate for parental rights, ensuring families have the primary role in shaping their children's educational journey, free from undue bureaucratic mandates."

One week after taking office, Trump also signed an executive order that reinstated members of the military who were discharged for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Friday's order will also direct the secretaries of Education and Health and Human Services to provide the White House with a plan to "end coercive COVID-19 vaccine mandates."

This will include a report on entities that do not comply with the executive order, as well as a process to prevent funds from supporting those that continue to impose the shot mandates.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed and sworn in on Thursday. Trump's Education secretary nominee, Linda McMahon, has not yet been confirmed.

The president has said he wants McMahon to put herself out of work by shrinking or even helping to abolish the Education Department.

Trump often criticized former President Joe Biden for keeping COVID-19 vaccination mandates alive in the workplace and schools.

The White House said in a statement Friday that the mandates pressure students into deciding on the shots based on "government coercion" rather than on parents' "informed choices."