Trump Admin Asks Airports to Offer Healthy Food

Houston airport food court
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 08 December 2025 04:00 PM EST

The Trump administration said on Monday it wants airlines and airports to offer travelers healthier food options, exercise equipment and family-friendly features like playspaces and nursing facilities.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a press conference at Reagan Washington National Airport he had reached out to a majority of major U.S. airline CEOs asking them what they could do to improve the experience.

Duffy last month urged airlines to add healthier options and dump salty pretzels and calorie-laden cookies. Duffy also urged airports to add more dedicated spaces for young children and exercise equipment and to boost places for mothers to nurse their children. 

