Experimental Drug Slashes Triglyceride Levels

An experimental drug called TLC-2716 dramatically reduced triglyceride levels in a short clinical trial, cutting them by about 40% overall — and by as much as 60% in people who started with higher levels.

High triglycerides are considered dangerous because they raise the risk of heart disease, stroke, and pancreatitis. Elevated levels also contribute to fatty buildup in the arteries, known as atherosclerosis, which can eventually lead to serious cardiovascular problems. Keeping triglycerides in check is a key part of protecting heart health.

Many people rely on statin drugs to lower cholesterol, but those medications do little to reduce triglycerides. TLC-2716 works differently, according to Study Finds. It targets a molecule in the liver that regulates fat production. After just two weeks, participants experienced significant drops in triglycerides, along with reductions in remnant cholesterol.

Remnant cholesterol is the cholesterol carried in triglyceride-rich lipoproteins that remain after the body uses fats for energy. These particles are a major risk factor for atherosclerosis and heart disease, especially when triglyceride levels are high. These “remnant” particles can easily lodge in artery walls, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.