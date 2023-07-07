How Doctors Avoid Getting Sick When Traveling

Looking forward to an adventurous or relaxing summer vacation or weekend away? Unfortunately, along with beaches and cultural sights, many travelers encounter new germs while away and come down with a bad cold, digestive issues, or other illnesses. To prevent a vacation spent in bed or coming home sick, doctors share what they do to prevent illness while traveling.

• Wear a mask while flying. According to HuffPost, although COVID-19 isn’t as threatening as it was a few years back, wearing a mask in the airport and while onboard the plane is still a wise move. The same advice applies to train travel. And depending on where you go, masking in any crowded area is also suggested.

• Wash and sanitize your hands. Dr. Heather Viola, a primary care physician at Mount Sinai Doctors-Ansonia says that while traveling she constantly washes her hands and carries a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. “Many airlines are giving out alcohol-based disinfectant wipes when you board,” she says. “I use these to clean my seat, headrest, armrests, tray table, and entertainment screen.” Also, limit the risk of coming into contact with germs by not touching any surface in public bathrooms, including doors and toilet seats.

• Stay hydrated. Most experts advise that drinking enough water and avoiding alcohol when traveling is one of the best ways to stay healthy. Viola says she travels with a packet of dissolvable electrolytes to keep hydrated with more than plain water and to help fight nausea and dehydration.

• Take immune-boosting supplements. Viola is a fan of using nasal mists and taking vitamin C tablets prior to boarding. Nasal saline spray or mist can help fight germs by keeping your nasal passages moist while in the air, and vitamin C helps “boost my immune system and give my body the ability to fight off airborne germs,” she says.

• Bring along nonperishable snacks. According to Forbes, foods such as nuts, freeze-dried edamame, roasted chickpeas, protein bars and jerky are portable and nutritious, Having a good source of protein or a healthy fat helps maintain your blood sugar levels, while keeping you full and alert during your journey.

• Pack OTC medications. It’s always smart to pack a few basic medications with you when traveling. Products like ibuprofen, antihistamines, decongestants, and motion sickness meds may come in handy. Of course, make sure that you have your prescription meds on board the plane with you in case your luggage gets lost.

• Make sleep a priority. Sleep is key to staying healthy when traveling, say doctors. It helps keep your immune system strong, while lack of sleep hinders your body’s ability to produce cells that fight infection. Invest in packable travel pillows to support your neck, ear plugs and an eye mask or scarf to help get some rest while on the plane or train.

• Don’t overschedule. Reduce stress whenever possible to keep your immune system healthy, says HuffPost. Don’t overdo the sightseeing and activities, especially when in a new environment. Schedule in down time to recoup your energy.

• Eat a well-balanced diet. “Eat a well-balanced diet leading up to the trip to get your body and immune system ready to fight anything it comes into contact with and on the day of travel as well,” says Dr. Barbara Bawer, a family medicine physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Most people don’t eat as healthy while on vacation but try to incorporate fruits and vegetables with all meals to keep your immune system at the highest level.”