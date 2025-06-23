NIH to Fund Health Studies After Ohio Train Disaster

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will fund studies of the long-term health effects of a 2023 Ohio train derailment that released more than 1 million pounds of hazardous chemicals into the soil, air and water.

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, where the derailment occurred, have pressed the government to do more to answer questions about the mental and physical health effects of the disaster — from post-traumatic stress to cancer.

The funding will come through the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and could total up to $10 million over five years. It will support one to three projects that focus on tracking and understanding health issues in the community, CNN reported.

The move follows pressure from residents and leaders, including Vice President JD Vance, who was an Ohio senator when the derailment occurred.

“NIH is working to ensure that the people of East Palestine and the surrounding communities are listened to, cared for, and get the answers they deserve,” said NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. “This multi-disciplinary research program will focus on public health tracking and surveillance of the community’s health conditions.”

In 2024, the NIH funded six short-term research projects totaling over $1 million. The new funding will take a more in-depth look at possible long-term impacts.

Misti Allison, an East Palestine resident who sits on the board of one of the health studies, called the new funding a pleasant surprise.

“This next level of funding will enable us to conduct comprehensive and high-impact studies that can truly make a difference in the area,” she said.

Allison also praised the decision to involve the community in shaping the research. She said it would ensure that local needs and concerns are at the forefront.

More than two years after the derailment, residents have reported symptoms such as breathing problems, signs of post-traumatic stress, and even some cases of cancer. But experts say it can be hard to link cancers directly to the chemicals from the crash.

Jessica Conard, another resident, said her son developed asthma after breathing in toxic fumes. She called the NIH news “a complicated mix of emotions,” CNN said.

“We have had real symptoms now for 2½ years, and all we’ve received is gaslighting and dismissals from state, local and federal agencies,” Conard said.

“We still need an organized medical response, and this should have happened immediately after the disaster,” she added. “This feels like a political afterthought.

Conard hopes the new funding leads to real action.

“My hope is that this $10 million doesn’t just fund another academic report that sits on the shelf without any actionable takeaways,” she said. “We desperately need real medical support.”

Allison also noted that the community has also been pushing for an emergency declaration that would give residents access to special Medicare benefits to help pay for medical care tied to chemical exposure, CNN said.

“These funds would be a lifeline for many families who are still grappling with health concerns and some economic hardship,” she said.

The NIH said it will soon begin accepting applications from researchers interested in leading the new health studies in East Palestine.

Andrew Whelton, a civil and environmental engineer at Purdue University who works with communities affected by disasters, said the money is necessary — and should have come sooner.

“It’s positive that there is funding to potentially help people investigate long-term health impact questions, but none of it would have been necessary if the right decisions were made and people in agencies didn’t fail the public,” he said.