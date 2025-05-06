How Often You Should Clean Your Toilet

No one looks forward to cleaning the toilet, but it is job that can’t be avoided. Just how often you should get out the scrubber depends on a few variables, such as how many people, most importantly, men, you have living in the house, if someone’s been ill, and if the toilet is reserved for guests only.

Here are some guidelines, according to Real Simple:

• In general, if your household consists of multiple individuals or if you use the toilet frequently, it's advisable to clean it thoroughly at least once a week. Some experts recommend daily cleaning to maintain a sanitary setting. This will help prevent the build-up of bacteria and unpleasant odors. However, for those living alone or the toilet gets minimal use, a bi-weekly cleaning schedule might suffice.

• If you live with kids and guys who are messy and miss their mark, you may want to bring out the wipes and scrub brush more frequently.

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cleaning and disinfecting the bathroom after each use if it’s shared by someone who is ill. Here’s a list of approved disinfectants by the Environmental Protection Agency. Make sure you also clean all the high-touch areas of the bathroom, like faucets and doorknobs, and change the towels.

• If you have a guest bathroom that’s rarely used, flush the toilet weekly and clean it bi-weekly to prevent mold and bacteria. This will also minimize stains.

According to Martha Stewart, follow these steps to clean your toilet thoroughly:

• Wear long rubber gloves. Flush the toilet and use a disinfectant toilet bowl cleaner on all surfaces, including under the rim. Let it stand for at least 5 minutes, depending on the manufacturer’s instructions.

• Scrub the entire surface with your toilet brush, which should be in good shape to do its job. If the bristles are bent or the overall shape of the brush has warped, it’s time for a new one. You should replace a well-maintained and regularly cleaned brush (or brush head) about every six months.

• Rinse. Luckily, toilets have a built-in feature for this ─ simply flush. But make sure you close the lid to avoid getting sprayed with aerosol plume.

• Pay special attention to the areas that are often neglected, such as the base of the toilet and the area behind it. Dust and grime tend to accumulate here, and thorough cleaning will ensure a spotless finish.

• Don't forget to clean the toilet seat and lid. Use a disinfectant spray or wipes to clean these areas, and let them air dry to ensure maximum sanitation.

• For a final touch, use a microfiber cloth to polish the exterior of the toilet. This will give it a gleaming shine and a professional finish.

• Wash your rubber gloves with soap and water before removing them so that your hands don’t get dirty and your gloves are clean. Toss disposable gloves.