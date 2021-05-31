5 Tips to Conquer Loneliness

The pandemic increased the number of people suffering from loneliness, a difficult emotion to overcome. According to Psychology Today, medical experts call loneliness itself an “epidemic” affecting up to 47% of American adults — double the number affected decades ago.
Loneliness is a critical health problem. It not only affects our mental and emotional wellbeing but also our physical health, increasing the risk for early mortality as much as obesity and smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
“Loneliness has become a more talked about issue recently, especially because of the forced isolation for many of us during the pandemic,” said Dr. Sandra Minta, a psychologist with Samaritan Health Services. “But loneliness has been a health risk for a long time. Especially for older adults, but for those of all ages, loneliness can not only lead to depression and anxiety, it can also increase a person’s risk for other serious conditions.”
The National Institute for Aging says the loneliness and social isolation are linked to greater risks of high blood pressure, heart disease, a weakened immune system, Alzheimer’s disease, and even death. Recently, scientists found that loneliness causes cancer in middle-aged men. According to the Daily Mail, 25% of the study participants developed cancer and 11 % died from the disease. The scientists found a 10% link of increased risk of cancer to loneliness. Since cancer is the world’s second leading cause of mortality, the researchers said that more “attention should be paid to this issue.”
Dr. Minto told Samaritan Health Services that when you feel lonely, it is important to identify the source of your emotions. “When we understand the reason for our loneliness, we can begin to find some solutions,” she said.
Here are some tips to conquer loneliness:
- Learn something new. YouTube offers great videos that can teach you a new hobby or skill. Best of all, most of the offerings are free of charge and you can explore them in the safety and sanctity of your own home.
- Find a friend and watch the same movie. You can “meet” them afterwards on Facetime or Zoom if you are still socially distancing or share your observations on the film in person.
- Turn that frown upside down. According to experts at Harvard Medical School, removing negativity and surrounding yourself with people and activities that bring you joy. The very act of smiling makes you feel better instantly.
- Practice gratitude. Loneliness can lead people to focus too much on themselves and their own hardships. Robert Emmons, PhD., a professor of psychology at the University of California, Davis, has often been called the “guru of gratitude.” He has conducted numerous studies that show people who practice gratitude consistently have higher levels of positive emotions, are more alert, alive, and awake, and enjoy more joy and pleasure in life.
- Develop a healthy daily routine. Create a plan that incorporates physical activity, connecting with others, pursuing a hobby or project and relaxation time. Balance and familiarity can help combat loneliness, according to Harvard Medical School.
