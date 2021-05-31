5 Tips to Conquer Loneliness

The pandemic increased the number of people suffering from loneliness, a difficult emotion to overcome. According to Psychology Today, medical experts call loneliness itself an “epidemic” affecting up to 47% of American adults — double the number affected decades ago.

Loneliness is a critical health problem. It not only affects our mental and emotional wellbeing but also our physical health, increasing the risk for early mortality as much as obesity and smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

“Loneliness has become a more talked about issue recently, especially because of the forced isolation for many of us during the pandemic,” said Dr. Sandra Minta, a psychologist with Samaritan Health Services. “But loneliness has been a health risk for a long time. Especially for older adults, but for those of all ages, loneliness can not only lead to depression and anxiety, it can also increase a person’s risk for other serious conditions.”

The National Institute for Aging says the loneliness and social isolation are linked to greater risks of high blood pressure, heart disease, a weakened immune system, Alzheimer’s disease, and even death. Recently, scientists found that loneliness causes cancer in middle-aged men. According to the Daily Mail, 25% of the study participants developed cancer and 11 % died from the disease. The scientists found a 10% link of increased risk of cancer to loneliness. Since cancer is the world’s second leading cause of mortality, the researchers said that more “attention should be paid to this issue.”

Dr. Minto told Samaritan Health Services that when you feel lonely, it is important to identify the source of your emotions. “When we understand the reason for our loneliness, we can begin to find some solutions,” she said.

Here are some tips to conquer loneliness: