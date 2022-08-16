New Study Finds Tinnitus Affects 14 Percent of All Adults

Tinnitus, also known as ringing in the ears, may affect 750 million people around the world. A new study based on 50 years of data says that tinnitus is perceived as a major problem for 120 million people.

According to USA Today, researchers found that 14% of adults experience tinnitus, and 2% suffer from a severe form of it. The prevalence of the condition increases with age. About 10% of adults ages 18 to 44 report having tinnitus compared to 14% of those ages 45 to 64 and 24% for people 65 and older.

The American Tinnitus Association (ATA) estimates that 15% of Americans, or more than 50 million people in the U.S., have experienced tinnitus lasting at least five minutes in the past year, figures that parallel the new study.

“This study suggests that the global burden of tinnitus is large, similar to migraine and pain, and the lack of effective treatment options justifies a major investment in research in this area,” wrote the researchers.

Tinnitus is the perception of sound when no actual external noise is present, explains the ATA. Besides being characterized by ringing in the ears, tinnitus may present as buzzing, hissing, whistling, swooshing, and clicking. In some rare cases, tinnitus patients report hearing music.

In most cases, tinnitus is a reaction in the brain to damage in the ear or auditory system, says USA Today. However, the ATA notes that tinnitus can also be a symptom of more than 200 health issues, including hearing loss, middle ear obstruction, and head and neck trauma. Something as simple as ear wax blocking the ear canal could also trigger tinnitus.

There is currently no scientifically validated cure for the condition, however there are treatment options that allow patients to lead more comfortable, productive lives. Stelios Dokianakis, a board-certified doctor of audiology tells Newsmax that, for mild cases, avoiding total silence can help people ignore its effect.

“Counseling and sound therapy are also modalities that can reduce our perception and reaction to tinnitus. We have found that helping patients manage their stress and anxiety, using breathing exercises and mindfulness techniques is helpful,” says Dokianakis. “You can also try specifically tuned hearing aids with sound generators to reduce tinnitus sensitivity. It is important to note that managing tinnitus is a process, not an event, and expert help is the key to success.”

Dokianakis says that protecting our ears is the best tinnitus prevention. If you are routinely exposed to loud sounds, do not wait for a problem to develop. Protect your ears and get a baseline hearing test and monitor for changes annually.

Eat a healthy, balanced diet and exercise. Lifestyle and dietary factors can affect cardiovascular health and are linked to inner ear function and tinnitus. Fortunately for most people, tinnitus resolves and fades into the background, says Dokianakis. The ATA is a trusted resource for support, research, and education. The ATA also maintains a directory of professional providers in the U.S. who specialize in tinnitus.