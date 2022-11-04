Changing Clocks Can Harm Your Health: How to Help Your Body Adjust

When Cher sang, “If I could turn back time,” she wasn’t necessarily referring to the tradition of turning back our clocks every Fall. As most of the Northern Hemisphere prepares to make the time change this Sunday there are experts who say changing the clocks back and forth twice annually disrupts our schedules, particularly our sleep patterns.

According to USA Today, this year daylight saving time ends on Sunday November at 2 a.m. Many states and territories have exempted themselves from the practice, including Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona.

In March, the Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021. The bill would extend daylight saving time from the usual March to November to the entire year. If it does become law, it means the clocks will not change after the spring forward in March 2023. As of today, the House and President Biden have not discussed or voted on the bill since the Senate passage.

The Sleep Foundation explains that if the bill were to pass in the next year, as it is written, permanent daylight saving time would take effect November 5, 2023. Until the bill or another like it passes, however, we will be sticking with clock changes twice a year. So, most of us will turn our clocks back an hour this Sunday.

The Department of Transportation, which is in charge of the time change, says that the practice of daylight saving time saves energy, prevents traffic accidents and reduces crime. However, many experts argue that the changing back and forth has potentially serious side effects on our health.

“I care about all costs and all benefits ─ economic, health, safety, energy,” says Steve Calandrillo, a law professor at the University of Washington, who is in favor of keeping daylight saving time year-round. “But in my opinion, the public safety and crime reduction positives outweigh the negatives. The negatives, like the winter morning darkness impacts on school children, can be mitigated through later school start times.”

According to a report, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) said the U.S. should eliminate daylight saving time and stick to a year-round standard time.

There are several reasons for the AASM stance. Disrupting our natural sleep cycle can trigger depression, mood swings, and even an increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as strokes. A report published in 2019 in the Journal of Clinical Medicine found that the risk of heart attacks was higher in the weeks following both the spring and fall time transitions among the 100,000 people surveyed.

“There’s really no reason we should continue to do this back and forth,” said Dr. Erin Flynn-Evans, of the NASA Ames Research Center Fatigue Countermeasures Laboratory and a consultant to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine’s Public Safety Committee. “The negative health consequences and the negative effect on multivehicular crashes in the spring are just not worth it.”

Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a NYC-based neuropsychologist and the founder of Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services, offers these tips to make the most out of the time change this weekend: